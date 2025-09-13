Punjab AAP counters BJP on SDRF usage, releases official data

Chandigarh, Sep 13 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Friday countered the false propaganda being spread by BJP leaders over the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and released official figures to substantiate its claims.

In a statement, Punjab Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the BJP for deliberately misleading the public on disaster relief funds. “The truth is now before the people, and every single rupee received and spent from the SDRF is in the public domain. Unlike the BJP, we believe in transparency and accountability.”

Cheema presented the complete breakup of funds received by the state government from the government of India under the SDRF and the amount spent by the state since April 1, 2022.

In 2022-23, Rs 208 crore received, while Rs 61 crore spent; in 2023-24, Rs 645 crore received and Rs 420 crore spent; in 2024-25, Rs 488 crore received and Rs 27 crore spent; and in 2025-26, Rs 241 crore received and 140 crore spent.

From April 1, 2022, to September 10, 2025, the government received Rs 1,582 crore from the government of India under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Out of this, Rs 649 crore has already been spent on various relief and rehabilitation works across the state, while the remaining SDRF balances are being used for ongoing and upcoming relief operations to ensure timely assistance to flood-affected people.

Cheema hit back at the BJP leaders, saying, “Those who never stood for Punjab and its rights have no moral right to question us. They have been running a malicious campaign, hiding the real facts, and misleading the people in times of crisis just to score political points. This is not just irresponsible, it is shameful, even by the BJP’s standards.”

Cheema challenged the Punjab BJP leaders to stop their malicious campaign and answer why the Centre has been withholding thousands of crores of the state’s legitimate dues under various heads while trying to create a false narrative about the SDRF.

