Punjab AAP flays BJP MP Jangra’s remarks against farmers

Chandigarh, Dec 13 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday condemned remarks by BJP MP (Rajya Sabha) Ram Chander Jangra against farmers and the people of Punjab.

The AAP unit of Punjab said the MP's statement alleging the disappearance of 700 women during the farmers’ movement and accusing Punjabis of spreading drugs, reflects a deeply prejudiced and malicious mindset.

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg said here, “Such vile statements are not isolated incidents but part of a calculated attempt by BJP leaders to malign the image of Punjabis and farmers. Even if the BJP later distances itself by calling these personal remarks, it is evident that these statements align with the BJP’s divisive agenda and mindset.”

Garg pointed out that the farmers’ movement was a historic struggle that garnered national and international attention, with extensive media coverage at all levels. “If such baseless allegations were true, they would have been reported”.

He questioned the intent behind such claims, saying these remarks “are a continuation of the BJP’s attempts to discredit the farmers who forced the central government to repeal the controversial farm laws”.

“Instead of apologising for their failure to address the farmers' concerns and the heavy-handed approach during the protests, BJP leaders are resorting to spreading lies and propaganda. These statements are not just an insult to the farmers but to every Indian who stood in solidarity with them,” Garg added.

The AAP demanded an unconditional apology from BJP’s central leadership for this deplorable statement. “We urge the BJP to ensure that no leader makes such baseless and divisive remarks against Punjabis or farmers in the future. The BJP must acknowledge and apologise for its divisive mindset that continues to hurt the fabric of this nation,” added Garg.

He also appealed to the people to reject and resist the BJP’s attempts to tarnish the image of Punjabis.

