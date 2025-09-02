Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Dhillon Flees After Allegedly Firing at Cops

Punjab AAP MLA, who was arrested in a rape case, fled police custody after firing on cops and running over a policeman on Tuesday, September 2, Punjab Police Sources told the news agency ANI. The incident occurred when MLA Harmeet Singh Dhillon Pathanmajra was being taken to the local police station after his arrest in the case.

The Punjab Police sources told ANI that he and his accomplices had fired at the Police while fleeing, and they had even run over one Police personnel, injuring him seriously. Police are now in pursuit of the MLA and his aides, who fled in two vehicles a Scorpio and a Fortuner.

AAP MLA from Sanour Pathanmajra was arrested in Karnal this morning and was being taken to the local police station. Suddenly, Pathanmajra and his aide opened fire at the police team. When police tried to catch them, they ran him over and fled in two SUVs. Police later managed to intercept the Fortuner, but the MLA was in the other vehicle and is still on the run.

Multiple police teams are chasing him, said Punjab Police sources. Pathanmajra had been arrested after an FIR was filed by a Zirakpur-based woman, accusing him of misrepresenting himself as divorced before entering a relationship with her. She alleged he married her in 2021 while still being married, sexually exploited her, sent her obscene material, and issued threats. The FIR invokes rape, cheating and criminal intimidation charges.

The legislator, however, claimed the case was politically motivated. He went live on Facebook after the FIR, accusing the AAP’s Delhi leadership of “illegitimately ruling Punjab” and targeting him for raising his voice. “They can lodge FIRs against me, I can stay in jail, but my voice cannot be suppressed,” he said. His lawyer, advocate Simranjeet Singh Saggu, also argued that the complainant admitted in court to a live-in relationship, calling the charges baseless.