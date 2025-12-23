Punjab AAP MP demands BJP's unconditional apology for 'hurting' Sikh sentiments

Chandigarh, Dec 23 Aam Aadmi Party MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Tuesday demanded an unconditional apology from the BJP, alleging that it has hurt Sikh sentiments by circulating a social media post portraying Guru Sahib and the Sahibzadas in the form of cartoons.

Kang said it "is deeply offensive that the BJP chose to indulge in such behaviour during the sacred days commemorating the martyrdom of Mata Gujri and the Chhote and Bade Sahibzadas, a period when the entire Sikh community bows in reverence, grief and devotion to the unparalleled sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh's family".

"While Sikhs across the world are observing these solemn days with faith and deep respect, the BJP has once again exposed its anti-Sikh mindset by mocking the most sacred figures of Sikh history through cartoons. This is not just insensitivity; it is a direct insult to Sikh beliefs," Kang said in a statement.

The AAP MP said such actions prove that the BJP "lacks basic respect for religious sentiments and continues to trivialise Sikh history for political or social media gains".

"The extent of condemnation this act deserves is far greater than words. Such behaviour cannot be tolerated under any circumstances," he said.

Kang demanded an unconditional public apology from the BJP leadership, stating that anything short of a clear apology would only reinforce the perception that the party "harbours contempt for the Sikh faith".

He also questioned the silence of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), saying its inaction raises serious concerns.

"The SGPC must take serious and immediate cognisance of this issue. Silence on such a grave insult sends a wrong message and raises uncomfortable questions," Kang added.

On Monday, the BJP released a video and saluted the indomitable courage of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh.

In a post on the social media platform X in Hindi, the BJP posted, "The story of Sahibzadas, who sacrificed their all for saving dharma, fills every heart with patriotism and self-respect.

