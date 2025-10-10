Punjab AAP MP wants fair probe into Haryana IPS officer’s suicide

Chandigarh, Oct 10 Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Malvinder Singh Kang on Friday met the family of Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar and offered his heartfelt condolences over the tragic death of the decorated officer.

He expressed sorrow over the loss of a committed officer who had risen from a modest Dalit family to a distinguished position in the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Speaking to the media here, Kang said, “The manner in which he died raises serious questions about the system itself, and my question to the government of India is in which direction are you taking the country? It is extremely unfortunate that a decorated IPS officer, who had reached this position purely through merit and dedication, was driven to suicide.

“The questions his death raises are immense, both for the Haryana BJP government and for the system as a whole.”

Kang highlighted systemic issues exposed by the case and emphasised the need for accountability.

“On one hand, the Chief Justice of India, a member of a Dalit family, is targeted with a shoe, and on the other, a competent IPS officer from Haryana, who worked tirelessly for the country, is subjected to unbearable pressure. This raises serious concerns about governance, the treatment of Dalits in positions of responsibility, and the functioning of our system.”

The MP urged both the Haryana government and the Central administration to take urgent and transparent action to ensure justice for the officer and to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Kang also assured the family of his support and commitment to raising this issue at all appropriate forums.

“It is a sad day for the country when our officers are not safe even in service, and systemic neglect forces them to take extreme steps. The system must reflect fairness, justice, and dignity for every individual, irrespective of caste or background,” Kang said in a statement.

