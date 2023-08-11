Punjab and Haryana High Court stays WFI elections

Chandigarh, Aug 11 The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday stayed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections slated for Saturday till further orders following a petition of the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA).

The petition challenged the move to allow the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association to cast votes in the WFI polls.

Advocate Ravinder Malik, representing the HWA, headed by Member of Parliament Deepinder Hooda, said the HWA is a registered society in the state and is affiliated to the WFI.

He said one more body, Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association, has claimed that it was affiliated with the WFI as well as Haryana Olympic Association.

"The returning officer has given the finding in favour of Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association, saying they fulfil the condition of affiliation with WFI as well as Haryana Olympic Association," said the advocate.

Adjourning the case for August 28, Justice Vinod S. Bhardwaj observed: "As the counsel for the respective parties contend that they have crucial right to cast vote for the elections to the Executing Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India which is scheduled to be held tomorrow i.e. 12.08.2023, election of the Executive committee of Wrestling Federation of India is ordered to be stayed till the next date of hearing."

"Response(s) by the respective parties be filed positively on or before the adjourned date with copy in advance to the learned counsel opposite. Replication, if any, be also filed by the learned counsel for the petitioner in the meanwhile with copy in advance to the learned counsel opposite," he added.

