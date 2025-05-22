Punjab announces land pooling policy for urban development

Chandigarh, May 22 Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday announced a land pooling policy designed to foster transparent and planned urban development across the state.

This policy marks a significant departure from past practices, prioritising voluntary participation and empowering landowners to become active stakeholders in the state's progress.

Cheema highlighted the policy’s core principle of 100 per cent voluntary participation.

“Under this visionary policy, there will be no forcible land acquisition. We developed a model that respects the rights and aspirations of our farmers and landowners,” he said.

The Finance Minister highlighted the substantial economic benefits for participating landowners.

“This policy directly addresses the growing demand for affordable housing in our urban centres, driven by Punjab’s rapid urbanisation. Market estimates indicate that farmers who engage in this land pooling policy stand to gain up to a 400 per cent return on their land investment.”

He said the development agencies of the Punjab government would undertake the development of pooled land, ensuring the provision of modern infrastructure, including roads, water supply, sewerage, drainage, and electricity.

“Once developed, the land, returned to the original landowners as per their contribution, will appreciate significantly. Landowners will have the autonomy to utilise their developed land as they see fit, whether for personal use or for sale,” said Cheema.

He said this policy was a decisive blow against the land mafia and the era of illegal colonies and forcible land acquisitions.

“For the past three decades, the Congress, Akali-BJP governments have operated in collusion with the land mafia, enriching their political allies at the expense of our farmers. This policy puts an end to that corrupt system," he said.

He criticised the Opposition parties for their “crocodile tears” and attempts to mislead the public against the AAP government’s efforts to revolutionise urban development and empower landowners in Punjab.

“Their outrage is a transparent attempt to protect their crony land mafia,” said Cheema, adding, “During their tenures, countless acres were forcibly seized from farmers and subsequently sold to developers and builders for exorbitant profits.”

