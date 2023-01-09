Punjab: Army officer dies by suicide in Firozpur Cantt for 'hurting' wife

An army officer in the Firozpur Cantonment of Punjab allegedly died by suicide on Sunday morning citing to have "hurt" his wife as a reason for the extreme step.

According to an official statement from Army officials, the officer died by suicide in the unit lines at 9 pm on Sunday.

In the recovered suicide note, he mentioned he had hurt his wife, the statement read.

Official army statement further says "On checking, the officer's wife was found dead at his residence." It added further mentioning that the couple was undergoing regular counselling sessions because of marital discord issues and now the Army and Punjab Police, both have started a thorough probe into the matter.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

