Punjab Assembly pays tributes to Fauja Singh

Chandigarh, July 15 On a motion moved by Punjab Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh, the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the demise of eminent Punjabi Sikh runner Fauja Singh and paid tribute to him.

Expressing grief over the demise of 114-year-old Fauja Singh in a road accident, Ravjot Singh said he was the world’s oldest runner who had brought glory to the Sikh community worldwide through marathon races.

The minister said that Fauja Singh would always remain in the memories. He prayed to God to give the family the strength to bear the loss.

The body of the iconic runner has been kept in a mortuary till the arrival of his children, who are living abroad. The last rites will be performed after their arrival.

He was hit by a vehicle around 3.30 p.m. while crossing the road at his native Beas village near Adampur town.

Paying tributes by saying that at the age of 114, he continued to inspire generations with his strength and commitment, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said, “I had the honour of walking alongside him during the two-day ‘Nasha Mukt -- Rangla Punjab' march from his village Beas in Jalandhar district in December 2024. Even then, his presence infused the movement with unparalleled energy and spirit.”

“His legacy, however, will forever live on in the hearts of those fighting for a healthier and drug-free Punjab. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers across the globe. May his soul attain eternal peace,” he added.

Considered the oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh started running at the age of 89 when his wife and son died in an accident. He ran in 18 marathons starting in London in 2000.

After his last three marathons -- Toronto in 2011, London in 2012 and Hong Kong in 2013 -- he retired.

Fauja Singh earned the tag of 'Turbaned Tornado' and a global Sikh icon, inspiring millions across the world.

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, jathedar (chief) of the Akal Takht, the Sikh temporal seat, mourned the demise by saying, “Sardar Fauja Singh was a vibrant and spirited Sikh who brought global recognition and honour to the Sikh identity and the turban.”

“Sardar Fauja Singh always walked forward in life following the teachings of Gurbani: ‘Look ahead; don’t turn your face backwards...’ Every youngster in Punjab should draw lessons from his life,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor