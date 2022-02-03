Punjab Assembly Polls: 33 nomination papers withdrawn, 588 rejected during scrutiny

A day ahead of the deadline to withdraw nomination papers in the Punjab Assembly polls, as many as 33 nomination papers were withdrawn on Thursday, said the Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab.

Chief Electoral Officer Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju informed that a total of 2,266 nomination papers for 117 Assembly Constituencies were received out of which 1,645 were found out of order. 588 nomination papers could not make it through the scrutiny and were rejected.

He informed February 4, will be the last day to withdraw the nomination papers.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

