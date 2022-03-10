Punjab Assembly Results 2022: AAP is leading in 71 out of 95 seats, in Punjab

As per the Election Commission of India, the AAP in Punjab is leading in 71 out of 95 seats whereas Congress is marking its victory in 11 seats. Early the numbers were showing that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading on 54 seats, closer to the magic number 59. The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The counting of votes has started at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) has commenced at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand.

There is a Congress government in Punjab. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted in these five states. While some gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted that Congress would emerge as the single largest party. None of the polls gave either side more than 40 seats.