Punjab Assembly Results 2022: AAP workers celebrate Punjab result trends by dancing, see pics

As the EC trends indicated AAP's win in Punjab, the party workers & supporters of AAP celebrate the upcoming victory by dancing & distributing sweets. AAP is leading in all over Punjab while Congress powerful leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi are trailing in their respective seats.

Exultant workers & supporters of AAP celebrate by dancing & distributing sweets as the party sweeps Punjab elections with an absolute majority. Visuals from Chandigarh, Amritsar, Delhi & Nagpur#PunjabElectionspic.twitter.com/3JHPnWoIEs — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The counting of votes has started at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) has commenced at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand.

There is a Congress government in Punjab. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted in these five states. While some gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted that Congress would emerge as the single largest party. None of the polls gave either side more than 40 seats.