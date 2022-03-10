Punjab Assembly Results 2022: Bhagwant Mann gets certificate of victory from the Dhuri seat

AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann collected his certificate of victory from the Dhuri seat. He dedicated it to Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

After which AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann thanked the people of the state for his win, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the people of Punjab for giving the verdict in favor of change and honest politics" he said.

Meanwhile in Punjab Aam Aadmi is leading will full majority. The party has defeated powerful leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Parkash Badal, and Sukhbir Singh Badal. Not only this Channi and Navjot are most likely to give resignation from their post.

AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann also won from the Dhuri constituency. Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the people of Punjab ahead of election results, said "In the last 75 years, these parties & leaders had the same British system, they were looting the country, no schools/hospitals were made. AAP has changed the system."