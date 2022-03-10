Punjab Assembly Results 2022: Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution: Arvind Kejriwal

Reacting to the win of AAP in Punjab for the first time AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said "Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution".

However, according to the reports, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to resign from his post. Earlier, the reports were doing rounds that Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to submit his resignation ahead of assembly results in Punjab. He has arrived at his official residence in Chandigarh. Both the leaders are trailing from their respective constituencies. While AAP is all set to marks its win in Punjab for the first time.

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The counting of votes has started at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) has commenced at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand.

There is a Congress government in Punjab. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted in these five states. While some gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted that Congress would emerge as the single largest party. None of the polls gave either side more than 40 seats.



