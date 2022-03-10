Punjab Assembly Results 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu trails by 1505 votes in Amritsar East

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu in the Amritsar East constituency is trailing by 1505 votes. While AAP's Jeevan Jyot is leading with 9026 votes and SAD general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia is holding the third position with 6832 votes.

Meanwhile, the AAP is leading in Punjab. AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is also leading from Dhuri's constituency.

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The counting of votes has started at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) has commenced at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand.

There is a Congress government in Punjab. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted in these five states. While some gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted that Congress would emerge as the single largest party. None of the polls gave either side more than 40 seats.

