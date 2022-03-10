Punjab Assembly Results 2022: We had fielded candidates in all states, but somewhere the focus was on Punjab: Manish Sisodia

AAP leader Manish Sisodia indicating his party's victory in Punjab said, "We had fielded candidates in Goa, Uttarakhand, and UP, but somewhere the focus was on Punjab. Gradually people in these states will also start to believe in our party."

Early today he said, "Punjab has given chance to Kejriwal's model of governance. Today, his model of governance has been established at the national level. This is the victory of the 'Aam Aadmi' (common man)."

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The counting of votes has started at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) has commenced at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand.

There is a Congress government in Punjab. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted in these five states. While some gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted that Congress would emerge as the single largest party. None of the polls gave either side more than 40 seats.