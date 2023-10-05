Punjab Assembly Speaker bats for better coordination among Commonwealth nations

Chandigarh, Oct 5 Amid the India-Canada slugfest, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday stressed on better coordination among Commonwealth countries on certain political issues.

During the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) in Ghana, the Speaker said some issues have been cropped up with unwarranted arguments.

Without naming any country, he said this trend should be nipped in bud with the greater coordination among Commonwealth countries.

Sandhwan said these unwarranted issues created hindrance for congenial atmosphere of coexistence.

The Speaker added the "world is facing other big challenges on environmental front and we (Commonwealth countries) together bring the change in society for creating sustainable environment for all".

He said the onus is on the developed countries to lead on this front.

On this occasion, the Speaker paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sahib.

The annual event Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) brings together Parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth to discuss global political issues and make consensus on the same.

Canada first joined the British Commonwealth as an Independent state in 1931.

