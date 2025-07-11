Punjab Assembly unanimously adopts resolution against deployment of CISF at BBMB projects

Chandigarh, July 11 The Punjab Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution against the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at hydropower projects of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), saying the state police “is competent to manage the security and the central force deployment will put an annual financial burden of Rs 49.32 crore on the state”.

Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal moved the resolution against the Centre’s decision to deploy the CISF at Bhakra-Nangal dam and other projects.

“In the past years, the Power Ministry forwarded a list of vital Bhakra Beas Management Board installations that were not yet under CISF protection and urged the BBMB regarding the need for comprehensive CISF security cover,” reads the resolution.

“Punjab has re-examined the issue and has conveyed to the BBMB through letters on May 27, 2025, and July 4, 2025, strong objections against CISF deployment. It is understood that the BBMB is contemplating going ahead with the CISF deployment despite strong objections by Punjab. Even in the last meeting of the BBMB on July 4, Punjab had raised its reservations strongly,” the resolution said.

The Congress government in Punjab on October 21, 2021, had given its consent to the Centre for CISF deployment at dams in the state.

However, the Bhagwant Mann Cabinet on July 7 approved the withdrawal of that consent and decided to bring the resolution in the Assembly.

It said the deployment of the CISF was not acceptable as the BBMB installations have been protected by Punjab Police for nearly 70 years and no adverse incident had occurred “even during very critical times”.

The state police were well-versed with local conditions and the latest technology, it said, adding they had the experience of facing such situations at the borders also.

“The force is as professional as any other in the country. Moreover, the deployment of the CISF will increase unnecessary and avoidable financial burden on Punjab and partner states. Being the major contributor to the expenditure of the BBMB, Punjab would have to bear additional expenditure,” the resolution said.

It said the BBMB installations were in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. “Hence, it is the duty of the state government concerned to maintain law and order at the projects.”

According to the recent proposals, the additional financial implication due to CISF deployment is going to be Rs 49.32 crore a year. The resolution said Punjab is also maintaining the Ranjit Sagar and Shahpur Kandi dams.

“The security of these dams is more vital than the BBMB installations as these dams are near the International Border,” it said.

“In view of these reasons, the House unanimously resolves that the proposal of deployment of CISF personnel by BBMB at all installations of BBMB is rejected. The House strongly affirms that the state police posted at present are well-versed with the condition or territory and security of these projects having served in these areas for many decades.

"The current arrangement has proven efficient and cost-effective, with no significant security lapses. Hence, Punjab does not agree with the deployment of CISF at Bhakra-Nangal project,” it added.

Two days ago, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann clarified that the state has no spare water from the BBMB projects to share with any other state and there is no question of sharing even a single drop of extra water with anyone.

Speaking to the media after attending the meeting called by Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil in Delhi to address the long-standing Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, Mann said Punjab has no surplus water to share with any other state and reassessment of availability of water in the state is required as per international norms.

He said most of the blocks of the state are over-exploited and the groundwater situation in the state is very grim.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present at the meeting.

After the meeting, an official statement quoting the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti said it was mutually agreed that the Chief Ministers will meet again in early August to continue working towards an amicable solution.

