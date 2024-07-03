Punjab authorities review security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

To ensure smooth and safe passage

Chandigarh, July 3 To ensure smooth and safe passage to devotees going for the Shri Amarnath Yatra, Punjab’s Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla on Wednesday chaired a meeting of security agencies to take stock of the arrangements.

The meeting, which was held in Pathankot, focused on strategic preparations for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, encompassing diverse aspects such as police deployment, security measures, traffic management, and disaster management.

The review also focused on recent incidents involving sightings of armed suspects in Kot Bhattian village and an encounter with an armed suspect in Kathua district.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Punjab Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Himachal Pradesh Police, the Army, the Air Force, the Border Security Force and other Central agencies.

Shukla deliberated on securing the international border and ensuring the safety of the devotees going for the Shri Amarnath Yatra.

He said the Punjab Police has boosted the security with the deployment of 550 personnel, sniper detachments, bomb disposal and other commando units. A high alert has been sounded with an eight second line of defence checkpoints established by the police.

He said the route has been divided into five sectors for effective management and four companies of CAPF have been stationed along the route. Special security arrangements have been made at ‘langar’ sites.

