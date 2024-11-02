Punjab: Bike-Borne Youths Hurl Petrol Bomb at Ludhiana Shiv Sena Leader Hind-Sikh Sangat Wing President Harkirat Singh Khurana's House

Three bike-born miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the house of Shiv Sena's Hind-Sikh Sangat Wing President Harkirat Singh Khurana in Ludhiana at around 3 am early on Saturday, November 2. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Sigh said he had received many death threats through messages and calls from Khalistani groups.

"I have received many death threats from Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa, and many more gangsters... I receive many calls from international as well as local numbers and I forward all my complaints to the Home Minister, Prime Minister, and even the President," Harkirat Singh said.

#WATCH | Ludhiana, Punjab: On the attack on his house, Shiv Sena's Hind-Sikh Sangat Wing President Harkirat Singh Khurana says, "At 3 am, three men threw petrol bombs at my residence. I have received many death threats from Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa, and many more… pic.twitter.com/Eg7UElXvJO — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2024

"All those who have troubled the atmosphere of the state should be encountered. They are receiving huge funding to kill people like me, they are not scared of jails," Singh added.

The incident took place days after as some unknown youths hurled a similar bomb at Shiv Sena Indian leader Yogesh Bakshi outside his house.

#WATCH | Ludhiana, Punjab: On the attack on the house of Shiv Sena's Hind-Sikh Sangat Wing President Harkirat Singh Khurana, Ludhiana ASI Pradeep Kumar says, "Today morning around 3 am, three unknown men on a motorbike came, set fire to something and threw it at the house... We… pic.twitter.com/XSxPV50keo — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2024

The Ludhiana Police said that they are investigating the matter and CCTV footage of nearby areas are being checked. The police has also registered a case against unknown men. "Today morning around 3 am, three unknown men on a motorbike came, set fire to something and threw it at the house... We are investigating whether they were petrol bombs. We have accessed CCTV footage... The case is being registered and an investigation is going on. He frequently gets threats," said Ludhiana ASI Pradeep Kumar.