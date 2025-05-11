Punjab BJP chief Jakhar meets shelling victims, seeks Central package for state

Ludhiana, May 11 Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday visited DMC Hospital here to meet victims from Ferozepur who were injured in Pakistani shelling and drone attacks in a village.

Jakhar emphasised the need for collective action. “Given Punjab's strategic location and the economic constraints, especially in terms of disrupted trade, border zone restrictions and heightened security risks, it is imperative that we now pursue a structured and sustained form of the Central (government) support,” he was quoted as saying.

At the all-party meeting, attended, among others, by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jakhar raised the need for a special economic package for Punjab, keeping in mind the continuing losses the state suffered owing to a border state.

The state BJP president specifically proposed that Punjab should be considered for a special status on the lines of what is extended to states like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and others that would allow for long-term economic and developmental benefits.

He said Punjab's industries, agriculture, and border communities have endured unique hardships owing to its proximity with Pakistan. Trade routes remain limited, investment faces structural hesitation, and farmers often bear the brunt of uncertainties.

“Our youth deserve opportunities equal to their potential and that requires tailored assistance and affirmative policy intervention,” he said.

Jakhar said in the days ahead, the Punjab BJP will be actively engaging with the Central leadership to ensure that Punjab's rightful case -- for special status and assistance so that the interests of “our farmers, our businesses, our youth, and the Punjabi community are addressed with urgency”.

Speaking about the India-Pakistan tension escalation, he saluted the armed forces for thwarting all air strikes befittingly and protecting air bases, besides other places of strategic importance. He also appreciated the people of Punjab for standing well to the occasion strongly.

