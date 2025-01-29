Punjab BJP leaders meet Governor, seek probe into Ambedkar's statue vandalism

Chandigarh, Jan 29 Demanding an investigation by an independent agency into vandalising of B.R. Ambedkar's statue followed by an attempt to burn the stone sculpture of the Constitution in Amritsar on the Republic Day, a delegation of senior BJP leaders on Wednesday met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, here.

They apprised the Governor that this incident "is part of a larger conspiracy to incite unrest and deepen communal divides in Punjab".

"It's utmost necessary to uncover the real motives and masterminds behind this shameful act and find out individuals involved, including those who may have orchestrated this act for political motives," they said.

Justifying the investigation by an independent agency, not under the control of the state government, the BJP leaders said the incident spot was just 100 metres away from the police station.

"There is strong apprehension that the deplorable incident could not happen without the involvement of the state machinery and involvement of the ruling AAP government of Punjab," they told the Governor.

The delegation comprised former Cabinet Minister Manoranjan Kalia, ex-Union Minister Som Prakash, ex-MP Sushil Rinku, BJP Punjab's core group member Kewal Dhillon, party's General Secretary Anil Sarin, among others.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has condemned the desecration of Ambedkar's statue and has assured strong action against the guilty.

In a post on X on Monday, CM Mann said that no one will be spared and strong action will be taken.

A man on January 26 evening vandalised the statue on Heritage Street near the Golden Temple complex.

He was arrested soon after a video went viral.

According to the police, the accused, Akashdeep Singh, belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.

The accused used a hammer to deface the statue and burnt the stone-carved Constitution book in front of the statue by lighting inflammable material on it. He used a ladder to reach the statue's top.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor