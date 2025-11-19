Punjab BJP organises 'Kirtan Darbar' dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur

Anandpur Sahib, Nov 19 Marking the beginning of a series of religious programmes dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Hind Di Chadar, Guru Tegh Bahadur, who sacrificed his life for humanity and freedom of religion, the BJP on Wednesday organised a 'Kirtan Darbar' in this highly significant religious site in Sikhism in Punjab.

Huzoori Raagi Bhai Ranjit Singh of Patna, along with Bhai Rajinder Singh, Bhai Gagandeep Singh and Bhai Devinder Singh Khalsa, recited Gurbani Kirtan and invoked the teachings and supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Before the Kirtan Darbar, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP national Secretary Narinder Singh Raina, party State President Sunil Jakhar, party's state working President Ashwani Sharma, Parliamentary Board Member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, among others, paid obeisance at Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib and offered 'ardas' (prayers) for the state's progress and peace.

At the conclusion, Head Granthi of Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib of Delhi, Giani Ranjit Singh, and Union Minister Shekhawat said that "today is not only a day to remember Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom but also a day to draw inspiration from his sacrifice, life, teachings, and conduct, and to imbibe them in our own lives".

On the occasion, state BJP President Jakhar said Guru Tegh Bahadur made a unique sacrifice for the right of every individual to practice their religion - a sacrifice unmatched in history.

He said the spirit of sacrificing for the nation and the community comes to all Punjabis from Guru Sahib, and the purpose of holding such events "is to connect our future generations with the glorious history".

Jakhar said, "Today, they have come to seek blessings from Guru Sahib and pray that they may imbibe his message in their lives".

He said by making the great sacrifice, Guru Tegh Bahadur "protected not only Hinduism but the entire humanity, and that is why he is revered with the title Hind Di Chadar".

Sharma said on November 24, 'Sri Sukhmani Sahib Paath' will be held in all 628 mandals of the state BJP, with thousands of devotees and party workers participating.

Additionally, Kirtan Darbars will be organised in every district till November 30. He said these events are not only symbols of religious devotion but also an opportunity to spread the Guru's eternal message of sacrifice, unity, and truth to every individual and inspire them.

