Punjab BJP slams AAP govt for 'target killing' of VHP leader

Chandigarh, April 14 Condemning the murder of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president of a local unit, Vikas Bagga, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Sunday blamed the state government for this "targetted killing" aimed at vitiating the peace ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls to reap the political benefit.

"The timing and attempt of those behind this killing is to foment communal strife in Punjab," Jakhar said after visiting the bereaved family in Nangal town while underlining the apathy on the part of the government towards its duty to protect the lives.

"The Mann regime has failed miserably to protect the lives of citizens with murderers and gangsters roaming free with no fear of law in their minds," Jakhar said while demanding the arrest of culprits to expose the real face of those who hatched this conspiracy to destabilise Punjab.

Reminding the state dispensation of its duty to provide law and order, the state BJP President said that it is not the first such incident where people have been targeted and killed for their faith and belief.

"There have been several such shocking killings in the past two years and this government is still in slumber," Jakhar said, urging the people to not fall prey to the designs of those wanting to divide people on political and religious lines.

Asking the Chief Minister to explain government inaction and callousness towards the family of the slain leader, Jakhar said he would himself keep sitting on dharna to demand immediate action against the culprits of this murder.

Cautioning the people against such attempts to divide them on political lines, Jakhar urged the people to show restraint by upholding ideals of peace and universal brotherhood and defeat any conspiracy to destabilise Punjab.

