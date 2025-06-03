Punjab BJP slams CM Mann for ‘vulgar’ remarks on Operation Sindoor

Chandigarh, June 3 Punjab spokesperson for the BJP, Pritpal Singh Baliawal, issued a scathing condemnation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his “shameful” and “vulgar” remarks on Operation Sindoor -- a counter-terror operation named after the sacred symbol that terrorists were using to identify Hindu women for targeted killings.

“In a stunning display of insensitivity and political immaturity, Bhagwant Mann reduced this serious national security operation to a joke, saying, ‘Will you wear Sindoor in PM Modi’s name? Is this one nation, one husband?’ This isn’t humour, it’s a direct assault on the pain of martyr families, on the dignity of Indian women, and on the sacrifices of our brave soldiers,” Baliawal said.

He stated that such disgusting commentary from a sitting Chief Minister is not only deeply offensive but dangerous for the dignity of our democracy.

He clarified that there is no BJP campaign sending ‘Sindoor’ to homes, and that the name Operation Sindoor was chosen because terrorists were checking for Sindoor to identify and murder Hindu women.

“This was not a symbolic mission, it was a brutal, ground-level counterterrorism operation meant to protect innocent Indian lives. That Mann can mock such a mission only exposes the absolute hollowness of his leadership and his detachment from the ground realities of Punjab,” he said.

He further slammed CM Mann for turning every sacred symbol of Indian culture into a political punchline.

He added that from mocking the Indian Army to belittling ‘veer naris’, and now insulting the ‘Sindoor’ that represents sacrifice, love, and devotion -- the AAP Chief Minister has made a habit of cheapening everything that deserves respect.

Baliawal accused Mann of acting like a stand-up comedian in a constitutional chair -- one who seeks applause, not accountability.

In his statement, Baliawal demanded that CM Mann issue an immediate and unconditional public apology to the families of martyrs, to the women of India, and to every patriotic citizen of this country.

He also called for the Chief Minister’s resignation, saying that Mann has lost all moral authority to remain in office.

--IANS

vg/dan

