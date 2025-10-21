Punjab BJP thanks UP CM for sending 1,000 quintals seeds to flood-hit farmers

Chandigarh, Oct 21 Punjab BJP Working President Ashwani Sharma, on Tuesday, expressed gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for sending 1,000 quintals seeds to farmers affected by floods in the state.

Welcoming this decision of the Uttar Pradesh government, Sharma said that when devastating floods hit Punjab, submerging fields and leaving farmers without seeds, CM Adityanath took a compassionate step driven by concern for their plight.

Under a sense of social responsibility and humanitarian spirit, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to send 1,000 quintals of high-quality wheat seeds to help Punjab's farmers.

These seeds will be distributed free of cost, enabling affected farmers to resume cultivation and rebuild their livelihoods.

Sharma said that the wheat seeds sent by CM Adityanath are of the "BB-327" variety, a disease-resistant, bio-fortified, and nutrient-rich type that matures in just 155 days and can yield up to 80 quintals per hectare.

He noted that this variety will greatly benefit state's farmers.

He also said that at an event held in Delhi, the state's Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian had shared details of the losses caused by the floods and the shortage of seeds, following which Chief Minister Adityanath made this prompt decision.

"This step not only reflects the government's sensitivity and foresight towards farmers but also sets a remarkable example of humanity and inter-state cooperation -- where compassion transcended borders to share the pain of farmers," Sharma said in a statement.

He also said that by sending these seeds, the Uttar Pradesh government has reinforced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment that he made after visiting the flood-affected regions to provide all possible assistance from the Centre.

"This clearly shows that the BJP stands firmly with every disaster-affected citizen of Punjab, whether it be through relief materials, financial support, or rehabilitation efforts."

Sharma concluded by saying, "Together, we will empower, self-sustain, and bring prosperity to our farmers."

