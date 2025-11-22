Punjab: BJP women activists march towards Kejriwal's home demanding Rs 45,000 arrears, detained

Chandigarh, Nov 22 Demanding an arrear of Rs 45,000 from the Mann government in Punjab as per the Assembly election guarantee, hundreds of women, led by state BJP Mahila Morcha chief Jai Inder Kaur, were detained while marching towards the 'Sheesh Mahal' of AAP's national Convener Arvind Kejriwal here.

On November 22, 2021, at a rally in Moga, Kejriwal announced that a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 would be given to every woman in Punjab.

"Today, 45 months have passed, yet not a single rupee has reached the hands of the women who trusted him. A sum of Rs 45,000 per woman remains unpaid, a glaring reminder of the false promises that AAP has built its politics on," Kaur told the media.

She condemned the AAP for "deceiving" every woman who gave them a historic mandate.

She said Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have "betrayed" the trust of Punjab's women, turning their so-called "guarantees" into nothing but "political fraud".

She said no woman in Punjab "feels safe today, with law and order collapsing under the AAP government. Every day, cases of snatching, assaults, and crimes surface across the state, exposing the grim reality of Punjab’s deteriorating security situation".

Accompanying senior Mahila Morcha leaders, including Parampal Kaur, Menu Sethi, Renu Kashyap, Renu Thapar, Seema Kumari, Sarabjeet Bath and Ekta Nagpal, Kaur and party activists were later detained by the Chandigarh Police during the protest.

Kaur emphasised that people of Punjab "are wise and have fully understood the disastrous misrule of this government".

She said the countdown has begun for AAP, and in the 2027 Assembly elections, the women of Punjab will give a fitting reply to those who "deceived" them.

"Just like Kejriwal is being rejected in Delhi, soon this government will be shown the door as well. The only hope for Punjab today is the Bharatiya Janata Party," she said.

She said during every Budget session, AAP repeats the same statement that Rs 1,000 for women will be given soon.

"But four years have passed, and the promise remains only on paper," Kaur said.

She said the BJP Mahila Morcha would continue the fight till the very end, ensuring Punjab's women receive their rightful dues, not just hollow guarantees.

"Today's large-scale protest clearly reflects Punjab's rising anger and frustration with AAP's deceitful governance. The BJP Mahila Morcha has vowed to intensify its movement until the government is held fully accountable for its betrayal of Punjab’s women," she announced.

