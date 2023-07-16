Punjab: Bombshell found in Chandigarh's Sec-26

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 16 : A bombshell has been found in Sector 26 of Punjab's Chandigarh on Sunday.

Meanwhile, police are present at the spot.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on January 3, a bomb squad reached the spot where a bomb was found near state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's house to diffuse a live bombshell found near the latter's residence.

Additional Director General of Punjab Police AK Pandey, who is also security chief of the Chief Minister, said they had informed the Army also about the recovery of the bombshell and that there was "no risk".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor