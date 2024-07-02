Punjab: BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder Near International Border in Fazilka

The Border Security Forces (BSF) gunned down a Pakistani intruder in Punjab on Monday, July 1. As per security forces, the intruder was neutralised at the International Border in the Fazilka district of Punjab around 9.30 pm on Monday when he entered into Indian territory in the Abohar sector.

His body has been taken into possession. Attempts are being made to identify the youth. Apart from this, it is also being ascertained why he was entering the Indian border.

A 22-year-old Pakistani intruder was neutralized by BSF personnel around 9.30 pm on Monday (1st July) when he entered into Indian territory in Abohar sector in Fazilka district of Punjab: BSF (Border Security Force) — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

"A 22-year-old Pakistani intruder was neutralized by BSF personnel around 9.30 pm on Monday (1st July) when he entered into Indian territory in Abohar sector in Fazilka district of Punjab, BSF official told news agency ANI.