Punjab: BSF seizes drugs, arms from Ferozepur, Amritsar

Border Security Force (BSF) foiled smuggling of drugs and seized 7.4 Kg of suspected Heroin and arms and ammunitions from Ferozepur and Amritsar on Wednesday.

In continuing the fight against weapons and drugs, BSF troops foiled three attempts to smuggle contraband items and seized approximate 7.4 Kg of suspected Heroin. The BSF also seized two pistols and 55 rounds in Ferozepur and Amritsar sectors, informed BSF in a tweet.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

