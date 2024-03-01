Punjab Budget session begins amid pandemonium

Chandigarh, March 1 The Budget session of the Punjab Assembly began amid acrimonious scenes on Friday, leading to Governor Banwarilal Purohit cutting short his address.

As Purohit started his address during the sixth session of the Vidhan Sabha, the main opposition Congress, led by Partap Bajwa, disrupted the proceedings, seeking a discussion on the farmers’ issue.

The Congress MLAs raised slogans and showed placards in the House.

Amidst the pandemonium, the Governor read only the first and last paragraphs of the speech and ended it.

As per the address, the government reiterated the firm commitment to bridge the gap between the privileged and the marginalised, to ensure the fruits of development reach every section society.

"The journey of Punjab, our vibrant state, is intertwined with the indomitable spirit of its people, who have time and again demonstrated resilience, determination, and a relentless pursuit of progress," said the Governor.

"Today it is imperative for us to acknowledge the challenges that confront us and chart a course towards a future that is defined by prosperity, inclusivity and sustainable development."

Slamming the Congress over the ruckus, AAP leader Harsukhinder Singh told the media Congress leaders were doing drama because "everyone knows that the Congress has never been a pro-farmers party and had done nothing for farmers".

He said the prospect of Congress leaders even claiming to be caring about farmers was laughable because while being in power, they never took any steps for the betterment of the farmers. He said it was a solemn occasion in the Assembly when "we were paying tribute to the departed souls, particularly our martyred farmer Shubhkaran Singh, and the Congress's insensitivity during this time is saddening".

