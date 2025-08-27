Punjab: Building Collapses Shortly After Indian Army Airlifts 22 CRPF Personnel, Civilians Near Madhopur Headworks (Watch)

A building collapsed in Punjab on Wednesday morning, August 27, shortly after the Indian Army's rescue helicopter airlifted 22 stranded Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers, along with three civilians, amid flash floods due to heavy rainfall. The video of the incident shared by the Indian Army showcases a daring rescue effort despite risk.

This saw an army avert a potential tragedy. The incident took place near Madhopur Headworks at around 6 am ion Wednesday, amid heavy flooding. An army chopper lifted a group of CRPF jawans and civilians who had been stuck on the top of the roof of a house since Tuesday.

A video shared on X by the Indian Army looks like a movie scene after the last person was lifted by a chopper, the building they had been waiting for rescue, collapsed in seconds after lifting.

Army on X sharing a post said, "Indian Army Aviation undertook a high-risk helicopter rescue operation, evacuating stranded civilians and #CRPF personnel from a building surrounded by raging floodwaters and at imminent risk of collapse at Madhopur Headworks, #Punjab."

"Braving challenging weather and rapidly rising waters, the team’s swift and fearless response ensured every life was brought to safety," further Army spokesperson confirmed that all rescued people are brought safely.

The army stated further that despite harsh weather conditions, the pilot of the Indian Army brought down the helicopter on a building despite risk, which was on the verge of collapse. "Risking their own lives, the soldiers ensured that every single stranded person was lifted to safety," the Army added.

"In a chilling reminder of what was at stake, the very building on which the helicopter had landed gave way shortly after the evacuation, highlighting the timely and decisive rescue efforts," said the Army further.