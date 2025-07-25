Punjab Cabinet gives consent to Bill to make sale of spurious seeds non-bailable offence

Chandigarh, July 25 In a historic decision, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave its consent to introduce the Seeds (Punjab Amendment) Bill of 2025 to make sale of spurious seeds a non-bailable offence.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Council of Ministers at its meeting held here.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s office said the Cabinet gave its consent to introduce the Seeds (Punjab Amendment) Bill of 2025 to ensure supply of high quality seeds to the farmers.

There has been no amendment in Section 19 of the Seeds Act 1966 since inception due to which the fines and penalties have no deterrence.

So the Cabinet gave the nod to enact a Bill to amend the Seeds act and insert Section 19-A for contravention of Section 7 of Seeds Act (Regulation of sales of seeds of notified kinds or varieties), enhancing the fine and penalty, making it cognizable and non-bailable.

As per the provision, the first offence by the company will invite punishment of one to two years and fine of Rs 5 to 10 lakh whereas punishment of two to three years and fine of Rs 10 to 50 lakh for repeated offence.

Similar misdeed by a dealer or a person will invite punishment of six months to one year and fine of Rs 1 to 5 lakh for first offence and a term of one to two years and fine of Rs 5 to 10 lakh for repeated offence.

Earlier, the fine was Rs 500 for first offence, and for repeated offence, the fine was Rs 1,000 and term up to six months.

The Cabinet also gave concurrence for evolving a mechanism to provide land parcels (on sale or lease basis) for promoting industrial and business investment in the state.

The step is aimed at further giving impetus to the investment in the state.

Pertinently, there was a lack of formalized, time-bound mechanism for identifying and provisioning land parcels for investors seeking land.

So, a comprehensive mechanism has been given nod with features like bi-annual digital land pool, investor facilitation for investment above Rs 200 crore, feasibility check, reserve price fixation, e-auction process, lease option, auction timelines and others.

In a major relief to the aspirants of the Group D posts, the Cabinet gave approval to amendment in rules 5 (b) and 5 (d) of the Punjab State (Group D) Service Rules, 1963, thereby enhancing the upper age limit of existing 35 years to 37 years.

The age limit for appointment in Group D services in Punjab was 16 to 35 years, while for Group A, B and C posts, as per PCS Rules 1994 was 18 to 37 years.

For uniformity, the Punjab State Group-D Service Rules Rule 5(b) has been amended to keep the date on age of appointment between 18 to 37 years.

Educational qualification under Rule 5(d) has been modified from ‘middle’ to matriculation.

The Cabinet also gave nod for introducing a one-time settlement scheme (OTS) scheme for the settlement of loans under interest-free loans, seed margin money, Punjab State Aid to Industries Act, 1935, and the integrated Rural Development Program (IRDP). As per this there will be a complete waiver of principal and interest for loans under IRDP and Punjab State Aid to Industries Act, 1935 (PSAIA).

The eligible units will be required to avail of the scheme and to clear their dues within 180 days of publication of notice in the newspaper.

The Cabinet also gave its concurrence for amendment in the Punjab Value added Tax Rules, 2005, thereby stipulating that that Chairman and other members of Punjab VAT Tribunal will be entitled to HRA and DA at such rates which are applicable to officers of Punjab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor