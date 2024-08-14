Punjab Cabinet gives consent to summon Assembly from Sept 2-4

Chandigarh, Aug 14 The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday gave approval to summon the seventh session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha from September 2-4.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said a decision to this effect was taken by the Council of Ministers at a meeting here.

The Cabinet also gave in-principle approval to do away with the clause of no-objection certificate (NOC) for registration of property.

The matter will be brought up in the Cabinet meeting to be held shortly and the sole aim of this decision is to facilitate the public as illegal real estate developers dupe people by showing them green pastures and sell unapproved colonies.

The people have to then run from pillar to post for getting basic civic amenities in these colonies.

The Cabinet also gave a green signal to the Punjab Fire Safety and Emergency Services Bill, 2024.

The Act of 2012 required upgradation as it was not able to meet with the fire safety, fire-fighting and ease-of-business requirements of the present times.

After the proposed legislation comes into force, it will be a big relief to owners and occupiers of buildings as they will not have to obtain fire safety certificate annually but after every three years.

The Cabinet gave approval for creation of 49 posts for seven Gram Nyayalayas in Patran (Patiala), Tappa (Barnala), Bassi Pathana (Fatehgarh Sahib), Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur), Dharkal (Pathankot), Raikot (Ludhiana) and Chamkaur Sahib (Rupnagar).

The idea behind establishment of Gram Nyayalayas is to provide easy access to justice to every citizen.

The Cabinet also reduced motor vehicle tax on registered tourist vehicles in the state as it was very high compared to that in neighbouring states.

Because of high tax in Punjab, registration of tourist vehicles in the state was low but this move will reverse the trend, leading to increase in revenue.

The Cabinet also agreed to levy additional road tax by one more category for luxury vehicles, which is likely to generate additional income of Rs 87.03 crore.

The Cabinet also approved to levy green tax on old transport and non-transport vehicles registered in the state to check environmental pollution.

