Punjab Cabinet opens events to mark 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi, Oct 25 The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday embarked on a series of events to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur after performing ‘ardas’ at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib here.

Cabinet ministers comprising Aman Arora, Harjot Bains, Harbhajan ETO, Tarunpreet Sondh, Gurmeet Khudian, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Hardeep Mundian and Balbir Singh, Lok Sabha Members of Parliament Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjeet Singh Sahni and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal joined the people in offering ‘ardas’.

The ministers along with officials and ‘sangat’ came to Gurdwara Sis Ganjh Sahib barefoot from the Red Fort to offer obeisance. They also paid tribute at the sacred martyrdom sites of Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala, who made unparalleled sacrifices in devotion to the ninth Sikh Guru.

The ministers exhorted the people to follow Guru Tegh Bahadur’s universal message of love, secularism, religious tolerance, freedom of faith and peaceful co-existence. Terming it an occasion to spread the message of Guru Sahib’s supreme sacrifice for the sake of humanity and religious freedom, they said the life and philosophy of the ninth Guru remains a beacon of inspiration for the world. They said the government has made elaborate arrangements to commemorate this mega event in a befitting manner.

The ministers said Guru Tegh Bahadur made the supreme sacrifice to protect the religious rights of humanity to set an example for the world. They exhorted the people to follow the path of righteousness in the true tradition of humanity, as propagated by Guru Sahib. They said that Guru Tegh Bahadur laid down his life in Delhi to protect human rights and religious freedom a sacrifice unmatched in world history.

The ministers said that the ninth Sikh Guru was a true symbol of secularism, unity, and universal brotherhood, adding Guru Sahib’s life and philosophy continue to serve as a beacon of light for all humanity. They said a series of events, beginning from Saturday, will conclude on November 25 at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

They said from November 1 to 18 light and sound shows will be held in all districts of Punjab, depicting the great life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

