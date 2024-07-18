Punjab: China-Made Pistols, 50 Rounds of Pakistani Ammo Recovered by BSF in Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday, July 18, recovered four China-made pistols and 50 rounds of Pakistan ammunition in the border area of Punjab's Tarn Taran district, the official stated.

"On 18th July 2024, during night hours, based on a specific information of BSF intelligence wing regarding presence of a suspected packet in the border area of district Tarn Taran, BSF troops rushed to the suspected area and carried out an extensive search operation," the BSF stated in a release. The search operation culminated in the recovery of a huge packet at about 02:13 am.

BSF Recovers Four China-Made Pistols, 50 Rounds Pak Ammunition in Punjab

"The packet was wrapped in yellow colour adhesive tape and a metal ring and four illuminating sticks were found attached to it. Upon opening the packing, four small packets were found inside, containing four pistols, four empty pistol magazines and 50 live rounds of 9x19 mm calibre. Eight metal wire pins were also detected in four small paper packets inside the main packet," it added.

The BSF stated that the recovery took place in an area adjacent to the village of Kalsian of Tarn Taran district. A specific input developed and shared by BSF intelligence wing followed by swift execution by the resolute and vigilant BSF troops resulted into this highly significant recovery of China made weapons with Pakistan-made ammunition.