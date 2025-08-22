Punjab CM announces adequate relief for flood-hit people

Kapurthala (Punjab), Aug 22 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Friday, announced to provide adequate compensation to the people for every loss suffered by them due to the flood, besides finding ways and means to avert loss due to such natural disasters in future.

Interacting with the people here during the tour of flood-affected areas in Kapurthala district, the Chief Minister said that incessant rains in the neighbouring hill state has brought this situation in the state.

However, Chief Minister Mann said that his government is committed to bail out the people in this hour of grave crisis and no stone will be left unturned for this cause.

He added that human life is most important due to which every effort is being made to safeguard it, adding the state government is duty bound to ensure that people do not face any sort of inconvenience.

Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to bail out people in flood-affected areas, the Chief Minister said that he is regularly monitoring the situation.

He added that the state government is duty bound to ensure relief to the people, adding that he asked the officers to find ways and means to ensure that loss of people due to such natural disasters can be averted or minimised.

The Chief Minister said that massive relief and rescue operations are already underway in flood-torn areas to ensure that people do not face any sort of problem.

He added that special thrust is being laid to ensure relief in the affected areas so that people do not face any sort of problem.

The Chief Minister said the state government has already ordered a special 'girdawari' (inspection) to ascertain the loss incurred to people due to floods in the state.

He added that the officers have been directed to ensure that the special 'girdawari' is done in a fair manner so that people are duly compensated for their loss.

Chief Minister Mann also conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas from Makhu to Harike Patan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor