Punjab CM bats for more international flights from Mohali airport

Chandigarh, Jan 2 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday batted for starting more international flights from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali, asserting that expanded overseas operations would significantly boost economic activity, tourism and investment across the region.

The remarks came as Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) handed over a cheque for Rs 19 crore as interim dividend to the government, a development the Punjab CM cited as evidence of the airport’s steady growth. He said stronger global air links from Mohali would ease access for entrepreneurs and traders, generate employment for the state’s youth, and position Punjab as a competitive destination for international business and tourism.

Interacting with officers of CHIAL, CM Mann said the sustained growth of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport reflects the strong partnership between the Centre and Punjab governments. “The Punjab government is committed to expand international operations from Mohali to connect the vibrant state with global destinations. It will help in creating new job opportunities for the youth, thereby giving fillip to the economy of Punjab,” he added.

The Chief Minister said it would help easy movement of the entrepreneurs, traders and industrialists of the region and from across the globe to the state, thereby boosting trade, commerce and economic activity in the region.

“Starting more flights from this airport will facilitate the people of the region, besides wooing the leading entrepreneurs across the globe to make huge investments in the state. I hope that it will act as a catalyst to propel industrialisation in the state, besides showcasing Punjab as the most preferred investment destination,” he added.

Meanwhile, the CHIAL management expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the government for their guidance, support and cooperation, which have driven the airport’s development and operational excellence. The dividend for 2025-26 was declared by the CHIAL board on December 12, 2025.

