Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann admitted to hospital

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. According to the reports he was admitted to the hospital in the early morning of Wednesday after feeling unwell. He was diagnosed with an infection in his stomach.

Recently, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur on 7th July. Among the attendees of the low-key intimate wedding were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chaddha. Mann was divorced from his first wife almost six years back. His former wife Inderpreet Kaur and their children are residing in the USA. The CM's daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Mann (17) had flown from the US to attend his swearing-in ceremony on March 16 this year.



