Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann extends greetings on the occasion of Baisakhi

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 14 : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday extended greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Baisakhi.

In his greetings, Punjab CM said, "The creation of the Khalsa without caste and colour discrimination was done by Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the holy land of Anandpur Sahib."

"Many congratulations to all the Sikh Sangats bowing down at Guru's feet on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Baisakhi," he tweeted.

The festival of Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and other parts of north India.

To celebrate the festival, people visit Gurudwaras, seek blessings, and participate in nagar kirtan. 'Kada prasad' is distributed among the devotees.

The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699.

On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities.

