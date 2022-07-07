Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann weds Gurpreet Kaur in traditional Sikh ceremony

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur on Thursday in a traditional Sikh 'Anand Karaj' wedding ceremony.

Among the attendees of the low-key intimate wedding were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chaddha.

Though few details were available of the CM's private wedding, Raghav Chadha shared a picture when the celebrations commenced with Mann arriving under a 'Phulkari' dupatta in a golden groom's attire.

He also shared an image where he and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal were seen taking the Punjab CM to the wedding place which was Maan's Chandigarh residence.

In another pic, both the groom and bride, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, were seen standing together with folded hands during the ceremony along with the other attendees present in the background. "Waheguru Ji Apne Bacche Utte Aashirwad Banaye Rakheo," it was captioned by Raghav.

Gurpreet had donned a bright red lehenga for her wedding. She rounded up her look with heavy gold jewelry which included bangles, a necklace and maang tika.

As per a food menu obtained by ANI, at the wedding, the guests got to savor the best of Indian and Italian cuisine including Karahi Paneer, Tandoori Kulche, Dal Makhani, Navratan Biryani, Mausami Subzian, Apricot Stuffed Kofta, Lasagna Siciliano and Burrani Raita.

Mann was divorced from his first wife almost six years back. His former wife Inderpreet Kaur and their children are residing in the USA.

The CM's daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Mann (17) had flown from the US to attend his swearing-in ceremony on March 16 this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

