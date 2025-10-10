Punjab CM condemns shoe hurling incident at CJI Gavai

Chandigarh, Oct 10 Condemning the attempt to hurl a shoe at the Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Friday that "it is the result of anti-Schedule Caste (SC) tirade of the BJP".

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of filing of nomination by industrialist Rajinder Gupta to the Rajya Sabha, the Chief Minister added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been continuously trying to harm interests of people from the weaker and underprivileged sections through its propaganda and "this incident is a result of this".

"It is a serious threat to the judicial system of the country and even to the communal harmony and brotherhood of the country."

Mann said that the Chief Justice of India has through hard work and dedication arisen to this position, adding such a dastardly act "is really condemnable".

The Chief Minister also added that the state government "is keeping a strict vigil on the law and order situation in wake of the ensuing festive season and no one will be allowed to disturb it".

He said that being a border state, several forces inimical to the peace, progress and prosperity of the state try to disturb the law and order in it.

He added that the nefarious designs of such forces will not be allowed to succeed and they will be given a befitting reply.

The state government has made elaborate security arrangements in wake of the upcoming festive season and no one will be allowed to take law in their hands, Mann said.

Expressing concern over the adulteration of the food products ahead of the festival season, the Chief Minister added that he had directed the Health Department to start an intensive drive to check it.

Taking a jibe at former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for becoming active in politics again, the Chief Minister said that anyone was free to join or leave politics whenever he or she felt like it.

He added that "it is heartening that Sidhu has once again remembered Punjab from his other engagements", adding that nothing new and good can be expected from the former cricketer as he is expected to repeat his earlier agenda.

Mann extended his best wishes to the cricketer-turned-politician for his new political journey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor