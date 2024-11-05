Punjab CM condemns violence in Canada

Chandigarh, Nov 5 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday condemned the incidents of violence in Canada and urged the Centre to take up this matter with the Canadian government.

The Chief Minister said: "Canada is second home of millions of Punjabis who have settled there and carved a niche for themselves."

He said the ties with Canada must remain cordial as Punjabis have gone there and were breadwinners of their families.

CM Mann said: "It is unfortunate that politics of divisiveness and hatred has fastly spread its stinky tentacles in Canada."

The Chief Minister said: "It is unbelievable that politics of religion and hatred is being pursued on lands like Canada. He said this action of hatred and violence is highly condemnable and the government of India must take up this matter with the Canadian national government for appropriate action."

"Punjabis pray for the welfare of all and are votary of peace due to which they are loved across the globe," CM Mann said.

The Chief Minister said Punjabis have carved a niche with their rare qualities of hard work and resilience.

However, CM Mann said such actions bring a bad name to Punjab and Punjabis due to which it should be avoided. He said the Canadian government must ensure exemplary action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime so that it acts as a deterrent for others in future.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has expressed concern over the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, calling it "deeply concerning" during a press conference with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong at Parliament House, Canberra, on Tuesday.

"What happened yesterday at the Hindu temple in Canada was deeply concerning. And, you would have seen the statement first by the official spokesperson and also the expression of concern by the Prime Minister yesterday. So, that should, I think, convey to you how deeply we feel about it," EAM Jaishankar said.

He also condemned Ottawa's surveillance of Indian diplomats, slamming what he described as Canada's "pattern of making allegations without providing specifics".

