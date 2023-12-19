Punjab CM constitutes panel to resolve farm issues

Chandigarh, Dec 19 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday constituted a committee to resolve pending issues, including compensation and jobs to the next of kin of farmers who had attained martyrdom while protesting against the Centre’s contentious three farm laws that now stand repealed.

Chairing a meeting with farmers’ organisations here, the Chief Minister said the panel would be headed by Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, with senior officers and representatives of the farmers and agriculture experts as its members.

He said the committee would finalise its report by March 31, 2024, to ensure that this demand of the farmers is fulfilled at the earliest.

Mann said the government is committed to the well-being of the food growers and no stone would be left unturned for it.

The Chief Minister, while reiterating that the state has not even a single drop of spare water to share with other states, said he would attend the meeting convened by the Union Water Resources Minister on December 28.

Mann said he would firmly present the case of the state before the Union Government at the meeting and added that he was not afraid of anyone and would safeguard the interests of Punjab in the meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor