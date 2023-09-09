Punjab CM dares Majithia, Warring to clear Punjabi test with 45pc marks

Jalandhar, Sep 9 Slamming for misleading the people by distorting facts, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said Opposition leaders are upset because they can’t digest the smile on faces of those youth who have got the jobs.

Addressing the gathering during a function to distribute job letters to 560 Sub-Inspectors in Punjab Police, the Chief Minister slammed those who are unnecessarily making hue and cry over the issue of recruitment.

Mann said he always yearn and dream for making Punjab a number one state in the country.

He said he does not require any certificate from anyone regarding his love for Punjab and Punjabis.

The Chief Minister dared Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring to clear the test of Punjabi language with 45 per cent marks within one month.

He said these leaders who had taken education from Sanawar and Doon school can’t clear this exam.

Mann said he had remained with former finance minister Manpreet Badal and he used to read Punjabi newspapers for him as he was not well versed with it.

Training his guns against the Opposition, the Chief Minister said those leaders whose ancestors had felicitated the perpetrators of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre have no moral right to question him.

He said these leaders have backstabbed the state and its people during their days of power. Mann said these leaders never bothered about giving jobs to the youth due to which they are now peeved over the smile on the face of newly recruited youth.

The Chief Minister said Raja Warring had “minted money illegally” by installing bodies of buses from Rajasthan. The details regarding this scam will be shared in the coming days to prove how the state's money was plundered.

Mann said this despite the fact the bodies of buses could have been installed from within the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor