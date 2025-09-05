Punjab CM hospitalised after two days of deteriorating health

Chandigarh, Sep 5 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Mohali, near here, on Friday after two days of deteriorating health.

For the past two days, CM Mann had been unwell and was undergoing treatment at his official residence here. Due to his illness, he was unable to accompany Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on the scheduled visit to flood-affected areas on Thursday.

However, as his condition worsened, doctors decided to shift him to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, for treatment and observation.

Earlier in the day, as Chief Minister Mann remained indisposed owing to a high fever, the Cabinet meeting scheduled on Friday was cancelled, officials said. The Chief Minister cancelled his visit to flood-hit villages along with AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Kapurthala district on Thursday at the last minute as he was unwell and was not in a condition to travel.

The Cabinet meeting was convened against the backdrop of the massive relief and rescue operations underway in the flood-ravaged state, which has witnessed 43 deaths.

As per the government, around 1,698 villages in 23 districts have been inundated due to floods, affecting more than 3.80 lakh people in the state. Kejriwal on Thursday said Chief Minister Mann was scheduled to join him in the flood-affected areas, but fell ill after touring the region continuously for three to four days without proper rest or meals.

“I met him this morning and requested him to take a rest for two days because his health has deteriorated. Yet, even in this condition, his only concern was how to provide maximum relief to the people of Punjab,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mann has directed that a gazetted officer be deployed in every marooned village to supervise the process. He said to ensure direct communication between the administration and the people, a gazetted officer will be sent to each village.

