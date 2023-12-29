Punjab CM launches new website for NRIs

Ludhiana, Dec 29 In order to facilitate non-resident Indians (NRIs) for resolving their issues, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday launched a new website nri.punjab.gov.in of the NRI Affairs Department.

Launching the website here, the Chief Minister described it as a path-breaking initiative aimed at ensuring the well-being of the NRIs on one hand and helping them to stay connected with their roots on the other.

He said the ultra modren website has been created by the Governance Reforms Department along with the help of NIC.

Mann said the website has detailed information pertaining to NRI police wing, state commission for NRIs and NRI sabha.

Likewise, the Chief Minister said the website will also provide slew of facilities offered by the government to the NRIs on single click.

The website will also help the NRIs to get their documents attested along with ensuring the benefit of other schemes to them.

Mann said the website will also provide helpline number, email addresses and WhatsApp complaint number to the visitors.

The Chief Minister said that the website also has detailed information regarding the registered travel agents and agencies with the state government and with the Ministry of External Affairs.

