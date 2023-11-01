Punjab CM makes mockery of state's water concern: Jakhar

Chandigarh, Nov 1 Terming the Punjab Chief Minister's outburst as the worst lowdown in state's political history, state BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said Bhagwant Mann with his pompous attitude has made a mockery of state's water concern for which Punjabis will never forgive him.

Launching an all-out attack on the CM, Jakhar said it was by no means an event where a common Punjabi could have been present. The near-total police clampdown in Ludhiana was only to make it a VVIP event where only CM spoke his political master's (Arvind Kejriwal’s) voice.

