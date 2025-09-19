Punjab CM Mann, Kejriwal responsible for natural calamity: BJP leader Chugh

Chandigarh, Sep 19 BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the AAP government in Punjab, holding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal directly responsible for turning a natural calamity into a “Mann-made disaster”.

Chugh said, “In Punjab, AAP government’s incompetence, delay, and surrender before vested interests converted a seasonal challenge into a human tragedy. This was not just a flood; it is a Mann-made disaster.”

He recalled the sequence: tenders for desilting the Sutlej river were floated on June 9, a PIL was filed on July 25, and on August 1 the Punjab government informed the court that it would not finalise any tenders.

Just 17 days later, Punjab was drowning.

“If the Mann government had defended the people’s cause in court, if it had pushed for timely desilting after the 2023 floods, lakhs of Punjabis would not have suffered this devastation,” Chugh said in a statement.

He added that experts had repeatedly warned that unchecked silt, weak embankments, and unchecked creeks were a time bomb.

“Instead of removing obstructions, the Mann government chose excuses. Even without a court stay, they gave up. This is not governance -- it is betrayal,” Chugh said.

He questioned whether the sand mafia influenced the decision.

“Had the silted sand entered the market, prices would have fallen. Whose interest was Mann protecting, the people of Punjab or the mafia’s profits? This is why Punjabis are calling it today not a natural flood but a Mann-Made Disaster,” he said.

He also attacked the Congress for being a silent partner in state’s devastation. “The Gandhi family and Kharge remained mute spectators while Punjabis drowned.

The Congress has given AAP a free hand to ruin Punjab. Both parties stand exposed before the people,” he added. Chugh demanded accountability: “We want a white paper on every note signed between June 9 and August 17, names of officials who advised withdrawal of tenders, and an independent probe into the mafia’s role. Punjabis deserve answers. Punjab will not forgive those who abandoned its people for political games and mafia interests.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor