Punjab CM opens conclave with gathering of 100 startups

Chandigarh, Jan 12 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday inaugurated the state’s first Startup Punjab Conclave at a private university in Kapurthala district.

Organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce, the conclave emerged as a flagship state-level platform celebrating innovation, entrepreneurship, and the state’s rapidly expanding startup ecosystem.

With over 100 startups participating, seed grants being disbursed, and industry leaders, investors, incubators, academic experts, and policymakers converging under one roof, the government sent a message of full institutional backing to new business ideas, urging the youth to become job creators.

Interacting with entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister said the government’s clear objective is to transform Punjab’s youth from job seekers into job givers and enable them to carve a distinct identity for themselves.

“We want the youth to be job givers instead of job seekers, so that they can carve a niche for themselves,” he said, adding that Punjabis are natural engineers and born entrepreneurs, which is why they succeed in every endeavour they undertake.

The Chief Minister said the government is fully committed to giving wings to the dreams of Punjabis and assured that no stone would be left unturned in this direction. Coining the slogan of “update and create,” he said, “There is no dearth of funds and the government will help every single idea mooted by business leaders.”

Sharing his observations from his recent visit to Japan, the Chief Minister said countries progress because of a clear vision for the future. “In Japan, every mode of transportation is accessible from a single window. Japan has the vision to see the future,” he said.

CM Mann said over 15 incubators and over five support organisations based in Punjab are showcasing their initiatives at the event. He said the government is providing special incentive cheques to eight startups, with seven startups receiving Rs 3 lakh each as a seed grant and one startup receiving Rs 1.20 lakh as lease rental assistance.

“Startups are not just businesses, they are the biggest engines for creating new jobs and boosting the economic growth of the state,” the Chief Minister added.

